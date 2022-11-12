Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Invests $813,000 in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 16.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Price Performance

NYSE MIY opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.89. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $15.47.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Further Reading

