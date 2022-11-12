Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 1,270 Shares of Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January by 87.3% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 25,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,723 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January Stock Up 0.9 %

BATS:DSJA opened at $25.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average of $24.59.

