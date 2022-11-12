Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Trims Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 142.3% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $774.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $116.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $620.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $637.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $686.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

