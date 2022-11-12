International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 26,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 1.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 1.4% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in International Paper by 6.5% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IP. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.44.

In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company's stock.

Shares of IP opened at $36.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

