Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 470,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 45,750 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Invesco were worth $7,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 10.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,186,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Invesco by 42.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 21,322 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of IVZ opened at $19.77 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average is $16.91.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). Invesco had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

