Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.76% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $30,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 152.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 70,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 42,324 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth $5,041,000. Main Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 68.8% during the first quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 863,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,806,000 after purchasing an additional 352,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 17,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

BKLN stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $22.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.86.

