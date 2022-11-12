iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,091 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XT opened at $50.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.21. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $67.48.

