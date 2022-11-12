Jeffrey J. Brown Purchases 561 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Stock

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.06 per share, with a total value of $58,938.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,834,584.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Medifast Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MED opened at $114.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.89. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.00 and a fifty-two week high of $233.63.

Medifast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 49.73%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MED. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $345.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $278.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Medifast from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MED. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 6,509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

