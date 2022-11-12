Jennifer Newstead Sells 327 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $31,369.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,637.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $32,254.02.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $44,733.60.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $46,854.00.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total transaction of $44,952.48.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $47,999.70.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $47,168.64.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total transaction of $49,853.34.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $55,140.66.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $54,740.52.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total transaction of $55,568.16.

NASDAQ:META opened at $113.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.06. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $353.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $299.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,927,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,842 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,019,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,759 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 310.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,300 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $402,287,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 56.3% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,864,386 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,081,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $205.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.64.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

