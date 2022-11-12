John E. Callies Sells 1,600 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Stock

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) Director John E. Callies sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $76,928.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,027.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ePlus Price Performance

ePlus stock opened at $51.77 on Friday. ePlus inc. has a 12 month low of $40.37 and a 12 month high of $62.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.61. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Get ePlus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ePlus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ePlus

About ePlus

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ePlus in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 62.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 862.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 87.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 30.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.