John E. Callies Sells 1,600 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Stock

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) Director John E. Callies sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $76,928.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,027.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
ePlus stock opened at $51.77 on Friday. ePlus inc. has a 12 month low of $40.37 and a 12 month high of $62.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.61. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.23.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ePlus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.
