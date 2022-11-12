JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Target Price to €24.50

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €26.00 ($26.00) to €24.50 ($24.50) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Endesa from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.20.

Shares of ELEZY stock opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. Endesa has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.17.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2021, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million customers covering a total area of approximately 195,794 square kilometers.

