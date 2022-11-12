JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Decreased by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $135.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $169.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.00. The stock has a market cap of $396.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.