Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 899.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,926 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 71.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 93.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 67,281 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 32,568 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 7.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 195,508 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $178,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 819,985 shares in the company, valued at $23,418,771.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 819,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,418,771.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $4,258,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,581,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,000 shares of company stock worth $4,989,675 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Juniper Networks to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.94.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

