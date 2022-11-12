Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 617 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,488 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in F5 were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in F5 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in F5 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in F5 by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in F5 by 568.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in F5 by 1,104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on F5 from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered F5 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on F5 from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on F5 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.23.

In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total value of $351,911.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total value of $351,911.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total value of $85,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,630.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,335 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,393. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $149.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.02. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $249.00.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

