Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 866 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on JBHT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

JBHT opened at $185.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.74 and a 200 day moving average of $170.87. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.92 and a 52-week high of $218.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 16.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee bought 210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,495.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee bought 210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,495.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

