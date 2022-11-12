Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosts Stock Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,670 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Signature Bank were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 4.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 19.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 179,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,541,000 after purchasing an additional 29,645 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Signature Bank by 32.9% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBNY. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $286.00 to $228.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.14.

Signature Bank Price Performance

SBNY opened at $143.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.67. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $129.96 and a twelve month high of $374.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Signature Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.