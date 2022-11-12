Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 418 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on HII shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:HII opened at $227.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.12. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.50 and a 1-year high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.