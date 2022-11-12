Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 7,537 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 317.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HST shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 2.4 %

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

HST opened at $18.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a current ratio of 8.73. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $21.63.

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.