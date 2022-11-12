Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $683,000 Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,980 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,101 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,724 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.94.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $173,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,118,108.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $4,258,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,860,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,581,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $173,562.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 832,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,118,108.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,675 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

