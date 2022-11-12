Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $753,000 Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 184.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lumen Technologies

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,570.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.14.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.06. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85.

Lumen Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.77%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Further Reading

