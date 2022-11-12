Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $785,000 Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 196.5% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 635,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,848,000 after buying an additional 420,878 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 62.0% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,439,000 after buying an additional 404,138 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 14.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,652,000 after buying an additional 269,514 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,611,000 after buying an additional 261,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 202.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 390,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,885,000 after buying an additional 261,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $186.39 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.46 and a twelve month high of $244.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.74. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.00.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

