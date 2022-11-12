Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in NRG Energy were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NRG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 206.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3,223.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on NRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

NRG opened at $45.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.25 and its 200-day moving average is $40.95. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.91 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.77%.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

