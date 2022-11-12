Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Nordson were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 129,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,300,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,388,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $236.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.92. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $194.89 and a 1 year high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. Nordson’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NDSN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Nordson to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nordson news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,179,464.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordson Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.