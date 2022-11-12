Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 701,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,278,000 after acquiring an additional 66,694 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $48.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.77. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CPB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.