Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 874 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 304.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 529.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $51.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.84. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $60.12.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TAP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.70.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

