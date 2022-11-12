Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Boosts Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 9,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 5.1 %

EMN stock opened at $89.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.05 and a 200 day moving average of $90.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $69.91 and a 52 week high of $129.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eastman Chemical Profile

A number of research analysts have commented on EMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

