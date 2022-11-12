Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Boosts Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 28.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 15.8% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 60,684.5% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 187,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,895,000 after purchasing an additional 187,515 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 32.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 50,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE:GL opened at $109.71 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $116.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

GL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Globe Life to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 25,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $2,588,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,227.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total transaction of $308,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $2,588,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,227.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,361 shares of company stock worth $12,000,223. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.