Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 1,398 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in UDR were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 412.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $40.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.09. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $61.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 310.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of UDR to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

