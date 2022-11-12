Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 247 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on by 391.7% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on by 752.2% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Snap-on to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $234.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $237.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.29. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

