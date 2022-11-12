Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 2,912 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 38.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 43,532 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 50.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 16,032 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth about $1,051,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 61.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 29,286 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kimco Realty Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.41.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 237.84%.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.