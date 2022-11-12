Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 3,344 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.6% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 53,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 95,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.0% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 192,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.7% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 134,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on HST. StockNews.com began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 2.4 %

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $18.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average is $17.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.24. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

