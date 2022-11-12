Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 353 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in IDEX were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $918,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $230.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $172.18 and a one year high of $240.33.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.81 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $1,369,742.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,044. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on IDEX to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.58.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.