Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Grows Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 406.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 4.8 %

BATS CBOE opened at $115.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.61 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $431,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.71.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

