Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Grows Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,748 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 43.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 39.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS opened at $43.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.29. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The firm has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 46.94%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

