Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Grows Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 80.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 170.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.0% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 99 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BIO opened at $435.68 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $344.63 and a one year high of $784.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 5.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $419.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $480.05.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $680.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

