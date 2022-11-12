Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Grows Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 71.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 500.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 581.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Everest Re Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $429,910.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,890.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total value of $772,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $429,910.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,890.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RE opened at $308.71 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $337.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $284.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

