Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Grows Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 357.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 274.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $76.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.57 and a beta of 1.31. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.53 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.85 and a 200 day moving average of $87.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $7,088,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,645,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,282,410.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $7,088,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,645,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,282,410.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,017,992.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 312,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,690,610 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Further Reading

