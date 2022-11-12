Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,645 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 151,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $340.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $334.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.82 and a twelve month high of $493.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paycom Software declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAYC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.13.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

