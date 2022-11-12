Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 392.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SYF opened at $40.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.01. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $51.08.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 25.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

