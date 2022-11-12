Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $347,000 Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 18.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 118,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 18,429 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 63,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 41.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 205,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 554,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 136,414 shares in the company, valued at $807,570.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director T Michael Glenn acquired 20,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,570.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar acquired 12,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

Lumen Technologies Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $6.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.77%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LUMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.14.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Articles

