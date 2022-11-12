Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $404,000 Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 402.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $35,000. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 25.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 2.3 %

HWM opened at $37.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.24 and its 200 day moving average is $34.56.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HWM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research dropped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

