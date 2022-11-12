Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $437,000 Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 140,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 162,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLOK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.06.

In related news, President Ondrej Vlcek purchased 456,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $10,001,367.25. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 3,453,198 shares in the company, valued at $75,659,568.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

