Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $447,000 Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,914,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,604,000 after purchasing an additional 314,679 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,421,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,149 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,076,000 after purchasing an additional 362,985 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,361,000 after purchasing an additional 20,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at $711,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE OMC opened at $77.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.51. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. ING Group started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.60.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Stories

