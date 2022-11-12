Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $451,000 Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,917 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 17,720 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 20,227 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,207.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,772 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $74.55 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.13 and its 200-day moving average is $74.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

Best Buy Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

