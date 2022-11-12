Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Increases Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in FOX were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of FOX in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 3,274.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 226.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of FOX in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 287.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

FOX Stock Performance

FOXA stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.06. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.60.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. FOX had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.