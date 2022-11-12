Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Increases Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 145.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 11,731 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $1,440,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 26,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $32.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.07. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average of $29.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

