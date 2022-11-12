Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 1,083 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRO. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 407.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 3.4 %

Brown & Brown stock opened at $56.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.52. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.59 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

