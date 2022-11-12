Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 319 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Generac were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,491,903,000 after buying an additional 21,217 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 12.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,081,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,600,000 after buying an additional 116,200 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Generac by 16.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 816,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,663,000 after buying an additional 114,527 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Generac by 20.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 724,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,413,000 after buying an additional 125,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of Generac stock opened at $114.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.63. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $95.92 and a one year high of $463.46.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. Equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Generac from $381.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Generac from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.50.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

