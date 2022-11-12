Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 511 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Celanese were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 830.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 415.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 137.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.86.

Celanese Trading Up 6.0 %

Celanese stock opened at $110.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.51%.

Celanese Company Profile



Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

