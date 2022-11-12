Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 610 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Comerica were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Comerica by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Comerica by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CMA opened at $73.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.76 and a 200 day moving average of $76.99. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 36.03%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMA shares. DA Davidson cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Comerica from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Comerica to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

